DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Evil, evil Girrrls and The Malvados.
Halloween Burlesque Party
Muahahaaaaaa, por fin llega el día donde nuestros músicos Malvados se levantan de sus tumbas para rockear y donde nuestras preciosas monstruitas, más Evil Girrrls que nunca, serán las protago
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.