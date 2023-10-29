DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Evil EVil Girrrls & The Malvados

Moby Dick
Sun, 29 Oct, 12:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Evil, evil Girrrls and The Malvados.

Halloween Burlesque Party

Muahahaaaaaa, por fin llega el día donde nuestros músicos Malvados se levantan de sus tumbas para rockear y donde nuestras preciosas monstruitas, más Evil Girrrls que nunca, serán las protago Read more

Organizado por Moby Dick Club.

Lineup

Evil, evil Girrrls and The Malvados

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 pm

