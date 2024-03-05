DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GENN

The Full Moon
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blowout Presents

- GENN -GENN are made up of Janelle Borg - guitars (she/her), Sofia Rosa Cooper - drums (she/they), Leona Farrugia - Vocals (she/they), and Leanne Zammit - bass (she/her). Majority queer, the first iteration of the band started 10 years Read more

Presented by Blowout Nights.

Lineup

GENN

Venue

The Full Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.