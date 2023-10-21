Top track

SIRENS Live Electronic All-Dayer

Broadcast
Sat, 21 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£19.83

About

SIRENS live electronic all-dayer returns in Glasgow for its second edition, at theatrical hidden gem St Andrews West and basement club Broadcast.

One ticket for access to both venues from 5pm til 3am.

yunè pinku (live)

Scottish headline debut   from thi Read more

Presented by PCL Presents.

Lineup

4
yunè pinku, Iglooghost, Jam City and 4 more

Venue

Broadcast

427 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3LG
Doors open5:00 pm
200 capacity

