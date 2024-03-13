DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laufey

Roundhouse
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£37.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) is a 24-year-old, Los Angeles-based singer, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist whose jazz songs are about young love and self-discovery. Raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing, the Read more

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Laufey

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

