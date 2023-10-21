DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
‘Comfort’ is a word that implies safety, convention, its connotations are parental, soft and neutral. For a band whose music and live performance is deeply original, emotional and challenging, the innocuous band name is an initial challenge to expectations
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.