WS - Re-Impariamo A Scrivere Bene

Mare Culturale Urbano
Sun, 1 Oct, 10:00 am
WorkshopMilano
€74.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In questo workshop parleremo di grafia, di calligrafia e di scrittura, ma soprattutto impareremo il nostro corsivo, l’Italico, uno stile che si presta molto bene alla scrittura quotidiana per la sua chiarezza e semplicità delle forme.

Presentato da Naturale Festival ETS.

Mare Culturale Urbano

Via Giuseppe Gabetti, 15, 20147 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

