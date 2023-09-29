DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Foxtones w/ Deep Fried Soul & Caravan Thorn

Radio Coffee & Beer
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Foxtones bring their combination of Soul, RnB and Funk back to Radio. This time they are joined by Deep Fried Soul and Caravan Thorn. FREE starting at 8pm.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Radio.

Lineup

Deep Fried Soul, The Foxtones

Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

