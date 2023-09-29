DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Foxtones bring their combination of Soul, RnB and Funk back to Radio. This time they are joined by Deep Fried Soul and Caravan Thorn. FREE starting at 8pm.
This is an 18+ event.
