beachtown - Artbook

beachtown

The Finsbury
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Triples Is Best is proud to announce our second visit to The Finsbury this October! Joining us for a second party will be the indie-pop duo Beachtown, the delicate tones of Charlie Forrest, and Dublin slacker duo Kissing On Camera. Free entry, or Pay What Read more

Presented by Triples is Best.

Lineup

Charlie Forrest, beachtown

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open8:00 pm
