Abonament RCC 4 Temporada

Varias salas, Reus
6 Oct - 22 Dec
€65.49
Uxue Soul - Pop, - 6.10.23 20:00 - El Racó de La Palma, Reus

Slice + DALILA + Sr Lufthansa Ghetto Techno - Breakbeat, House - ElectroKuduro - Afro House 11.10.23, 20:00 Sala Polivalent de La Palma, Reus

Ruïnosa y las Strippers de Rahola Queer Punk, 20.10 Read more

Associació Cultural Anima't.

Lineup

Uxue, Ruïnosa y las Strippers de Rahola, MAITA and 8 more

Venue

Varias salas, Reus

Reus, Tarragona 43201, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

