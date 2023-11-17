Top track

Melle Brown & Annie Mac - Feel About You

Annie Mac - Before Midnight

Roundhouse
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Annie Macmanus is an internationally renowned broadcaster, author, DJ, events curator and more.

Her debut Sunday Times Bestseller novel Mother Mother was released in paperback this March to critical acclaim and her writing has featured in the Guardian, Ir Read more

Presented by Amigas.

Lineup

Annie Mac

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

