Ready For Death, Pinko, Salvation, ILLS

Sleeping Village
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$14 Adv, $16 Dos | 21+

READY FOR DEATH is a Chicago-based death / thrash unit comprised of current and former members of Pelican, Racetraitor, Indecision, Annihilus, Luggage, and a legion of other hardcore, punk, and black metal bands.

Their self-titled

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

