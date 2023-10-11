Top track

Intercourse, Great Falls, Couch Slut, The Austerity Program

Saint Vitus Bar
Wed, 11 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MAKE SOME NOISE: CT's Intercourse and Seattle's Great Falls join NYC staples Couch Slut and The Austerity Program for a night of post/experimental metal sounds.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

1
Intercourse, Great Falls, Couch Slut and 1 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

