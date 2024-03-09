Top track

Danyl - Billie Eilish

Danyl

La Gaîté Lyrique
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Son prénom c’est Danyl, il est artiste, chanteur, musicien, beatmaker, français, algérien, talentueux et galérien. Il se présente sans rien laisser de côté. Oui, on peut être minoritaire et populaire, passer ses journées à Alfortville et avoir l’ambition d...

Présenté par Structure.

Lineup

Danyl

Venue

La Gaîté Lyrique

3 bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

