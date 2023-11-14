Top track

Little Queenie

SadWorld 10 Sad Years of SadGirl Live at Genghis

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The genesis of any given rock n’ roll band is often shrouded in myth. When does a band actually begin? Is it the first practice? The first song written together?

SadGirl was born into the world when they played their first show in their native Los Angeles...

Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

SadGirl

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

