Marie Dahlstrom: Live + Signing

Rough Trade East
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from Marie Dahlstrom. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'A Good Life' released via JFH Records.

Some tickets for this event also include a ph...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Marie Dahlstrøm

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

