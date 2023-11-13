Top track

The Crocodile Presents: Buffalo Nichols, Lauren Napier

The Sunset Tavern
Mon, 13 Nov, 8:00 pm
$22.66

Top track

Lost & Lonesome
Event information

Advance: $17 (22.66 after fees)

Day of: $20 ($26.78 after fees)

On his second album, The Fatalist, Carl “Buffalo” Nichols does things with the blues that might catch you off guard. There’s 808 programming, chopped up Charley Patton samples, washes of syn...

Presented by The Crocodile

Lineup

Buffalo Nichols

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

