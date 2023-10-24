DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
23-24 ottobre 2023 h 18.30 e 20.30 (spettacolo per 30 spettatori alla volta)
LOURDES
di e con Emilia Verginelli
consulenza letteraria Sara De Simone
suono Francesca Cuttica
luci Camila Chiozza
produzione Bluemotion
© Claudia Pajewski
ringraziamenti
