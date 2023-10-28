DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Séance

POPUP!
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
€5.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"Séance" : def. "Réunion des membres d'un corps constitué (danseurs.euses) siégeant en vue d'accomplir certains travaux (la teuf)."

Après cette grande et belle teuf du mois dernier, Tiño revient au POPUP ce mois-ci dans le cadre de sa résidence "La Séance

Présenté par POPUP!.

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
175 capacity

