Electroménager Label Night

Le Sample
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€9.50

About

ELECTROMÉNAGER LABEL NIGHT: Spivak, De Grandi, Karl Nectar & Olly Geary

✣ Le Sample, 18 Ave. de la République, 93170 Bagnolet ✣

✣ 18:00-00:00 ✣

• SPIVAK (live) – Ecstatic Recordings, CY

Maria Spivak est une musicienne et artiste sonore basée à Chypre. Read more

Présenté par Electroménager.

Lineup

Spivak, De Grandi

Venue

Le Sample

18 Av. de la République, 93170 Bagnolet, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

