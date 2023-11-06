Top track

Devil Master - Black Flame Candle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Devil Master / Fuming Mouth / Final Gasp

X-Ray Arcade
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCudahy
$26.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Devil Master - Black Flame Candle
Got a code?

About

7pm doors 7:30 show start

This is an all ages event

Presented by Empire Productions LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Final Gasp, Fuming Mouth, Devil Master

Venue

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S Packard Ave, Cudahy, WI 53110, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.