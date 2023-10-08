DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1008BPM w/ DJ Chaotic Ugly, DJ Wallh4x et al

The End
Sun, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
⚡ GET READY FOR A NIGHT WHERE EVERYTHING DEFIES PHYSICS!!! ⚡
THIS IS THE FUTURE OF TIME!!!
THIS IS THE FUTURE OF SPACE!!!
THIS IS THE FUTURE OF EVERYTHING!!!

Speed is not just a number—it's a way of life. At a jaw-dropping 1008bpm, our DJs will chal Read more

Presented by The End
3
DJ CHAOTIC UGLY , DJ Wallh4x, Murder Club and 3 more

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

