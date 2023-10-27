Top track

Chee - Vultures

Chee at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJSacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're bringing you a very special evening with Chee.

You can buy a ticket to be on that dancefloor... TODAY!

The Skinny -INSIDE -TBA (8:00PM - 12:00AM)

Family b2b (12:00AM - CLOSE)

OUTSIDE -TBA (8:00PM - 10:00PM)

Chee (10:00PM - 12:00AM)

This is an 2

Presented by The Flamingo House & Requiem Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Chee

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

