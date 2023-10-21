DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VÍCTOR RUTTY ROBER DEL PYRO & DJ KAEF

Independance Club
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
€14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VICTOR RUTTY, ROBER DEL PYRO & DJ KAEF EN INDEPENDANCE CLUB EN SALA INDEPENDANCE CLUB – MADRID – 21 DE OCTUBRE DE 2023

Concierto de Victor Rutty, Rober del Pyro, DJ Kaef en Sala Independance Club ( Madrid, Madrid) el sábado 21 de octubre, a las 19:30 PM h Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Víctor Rutty, Rober del Pyro

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

