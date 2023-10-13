Top track

Blasé - Number One

Blasé

Carbone - La Caserne
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
€16.53

About

Le 13 Octobre 2023, Blasé fête officiellement le lancement de sa carrière solo avec la sortie de son premier EP "Pourquoi Blasé" sur le label parisien Record Makers (Kavinsky, Sebastien Tellier…).

Compositeur, arrangeur, producteur, chanteur, parolier Fra Read more

Présenté par PiPole.

Lineup

Timothée Joly, Jwles

Venue

Carbone - La Caserne

12 Rue Philippe De Girard, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

