Top track

Don't Go Puttin Wishes in My Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TORRES

Strange Brew
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Go Puttin Wishes in My Head
Got a code?

About

TORRES is the pseudonym of Mackenzie Scott. She was born January 23, 1991, and lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her wife Jenna, stepson Silas, and puppy Sylvia. She has been releasing albums and performing as TORRES since 2013. What an enormous room is TO Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

TORRES

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.