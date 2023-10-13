DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Boorish Presents:
FUNKY vs BASHMENT: THE COMEBACK
13th October 2023
@ The Lower Third
Dresscode:
If you're reppin' funky, its a colour colour ting!
If you're bashment, its a black and white typa ting!
80% FUNKY & BASHMENT
20% EVERYTHINK ELSE
