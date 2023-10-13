Top track

Funky Party

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Funky vs Bashment: The Comeback

The Lower Third
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Funky Party
Got a code?

About

Boorish Presents:

FUNKY vs BASHMENT: THE COMEBACK

13th October 2023

@ The Lower Third

Dresscode:

If you're reppin' funky, its a colour colour ting!

If you're bashment, its a black and white typa ting!

80% FUNKY & BASHMENT

20% EVERYTHINK ELSE

DJs o Read more

Presented by Boorish.

Lineup

2
Ronnie Loko, ELLA DHC, Nicky Summers and 2 more

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.