DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TORRES est le pseudonyme de Mackenzie Scott. Elle est née à Brooklyn, et vit à New York avec sa femme Jenna, son beau-fils Silas et son chiot Sylvia. Elle sort des albums et joue sous le nom de TORRES depuis 2013. Depuis la sortie de son premier album épon...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.