Naia, Geneivah, Marnie Taylor & Tianna

Doña
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Global Soul Takeover

Naia

With dynamic & energetic live performances, engaging songwriting and an intricate blend of styles London based collective with a signature sound created through the fusion of Latin, Soul and Jazz. Their sonic identity is shaped Read more

Presented by Global Soul.

Lineup

1
Tianna, Geneivah, Naia and 1 more

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

