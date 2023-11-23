Top track

MISOGI - Azrael Song

MISOGI

The Hackney Social
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.85

About

For MISOGI, there’s always been a divide between the world around him and what’s going on in his head. “I was never living in the present moment – I was always daydreaming about this or that,” the 24-year-old musician and producer explains. It’s a split he Read more

Lineup

MISOGI

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

