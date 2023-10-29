Top track

METALWORKS

The Underworld
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

METALWORKS - Is a free entry, legendary rock/metal covers band that have been playing in Camden for over 20 yrs. Featuring world class band members & guests every Sunday!

Metalworks is back at The Underworld on Sunday 29th October for a night of classic r Read more

Presented by The Underworld.
Lineup

Metalworks

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

