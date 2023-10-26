DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DONDE ESTAN MIS Muñecas Sucias??
On Thursday October 26th, let's get spooky silly with a cunty comedy show for the baddies at Purgatory highlighting Queer + BIPOC comedians, hosted by your fave primas @Michelladonna + @PAPIROSSA. 👅💋
This is a 21+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.