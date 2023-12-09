DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Year's End Festival

Canvas
Sat, 9 Dec, 12:00 pm
GigsManchester
£23.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Year's End Festival 2023

Various Venues, Manchester

Saturday 9 December 2023

--Year’s End Festival Manchester launches on Saturday 9 December 2023! Up to 2,000 of us across 9 venues with one aim, to end the year with one big blowout & chance to spend q Read more

Presented by Scruff of the Neck.

Venue

Canvas

3 Symphony Park, Manchester, M1 7FS, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

