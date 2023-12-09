DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Year's End Festival 2023
Various Venues, Manchester
Saturday 9 December 2023
--Year’s End Festival Manchester launches on Saturday 9 December 2023! Up to 2,000 of us across 9 venues with one aim, to end the year with one big blowout & chance to spend q
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.