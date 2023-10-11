DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fasad: Hassan Abou Alam + Mbodj + Jehia + Lanav

El Pumarejo
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Introduciendo Fasad, un evento que esperamos sea el primero de muchos. Estamos encantados de iniciar este viaje con Hassan Abou Alam, una figura distintiva procedente de El Cairo. haciendo su primera aparición en Barcelona. Junto a algunos talentos lo*** Read more

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

