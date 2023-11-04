Top track

DAVIDE SHORTY

Bloom
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMezzago
€6.14

Top track

Regina
About

Davide Shorty è un rapper, cantautore e producer di Palermo capace di far convivere la sua inconfondibile voce soul con sonorità e melodie contaminate da jazz e rap. Dopo varie esperienze nella scena hip hop siciliana nel 2010 si trasferisce a Londra dove, Read more

Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Davide Shorty

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

