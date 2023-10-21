DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GLOBAL CARE: Softchaos + Blastto + Merca Bae + Daniel Benza + Wi-Fiji

Moby Dick
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
€13
El 21 de Octubre de 2023 estamos muy felices de poder invitarte y dejar constancia

que inicia el Proyecto Global Care en la sala Moby Dick (Madrid), para el cual

han invitado a la artista Soft Chaos, dj y performancer con sede en Barcelona y

co-director Read more

Presented by Moby Dick Club.

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

