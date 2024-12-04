Top track

Eddy de Pretto - LOVE'n'TENDRESSE

Eddy De Pretto

Zénith de Lille
Wed, 4 Dec 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLille
€36.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Eddy de Pretto signe son grand retour ! Deux ans après son dernier album "À TOUS LES B TARDS”, certifié disque d’or, le chanteur revient avec “CRASH CŒUR”, nouvel album à paraître le 17 novembre.

Auteur, compositeur et interprète, l’artiste a toujours eu Read more

Lineup

Venue

1 Boulevard Des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, France
Doors open6:30 pm

