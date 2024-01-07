Top track

MIRA新伝統 - Noumenal Eggs

Klang: Pangea, Japan

Hacienda
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsRoma
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Klang X Hacienda

𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴.

𝐊𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐆: 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐀

𝑺𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑨𝒕𝒍𝒂𝒔

SUNDAY 07/01/2024: 𝐉𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐍

h. 19:30 (Cinema Room - 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗬)

𝘚𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨: ‘The Clone Returns Home’ by Kanji Nakajima, 2008

by Luciano La Camera

h. 22:00 Read more

Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl & KLANG
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mars89, Nicola Casalino

Venue

Hacienda

Via Galla Placidia, 27, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

