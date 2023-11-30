DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

O Biçim Şarkılar-O Shaped Songs

Kantine am Berghain
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

EP release of Anthony Hüseyin O Biçim Şarkılar - O Shaped Songs

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Anthony Hüseyin
Mask not required
Distancing not required

Lineup

Anthony Hüseyin

Venue

Kantine am Berghain

Am Wriezener bhf 70, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

