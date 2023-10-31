DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers Look- Alike Contest and Country Karaoke

Get Tight Lounge
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyRichmond
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🎃This Halloween👻 we’re hosting our first annual Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers “Look -Alike” contest, along with country karaoke hosted by the fabulous Mackenzie Roark & Bradely Parmer 🤠👢 🎉Prizes for 1st🥇, 2nd🥈 & 3rd🥉 place💰 Food & Drink specials and Read more

Presented by Get Tight Productions

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.