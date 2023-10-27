Top track

Augusto Yepes & Calussa - Bayamo

Forbidden

Casa Florida Miami
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $23.15

Augusto Yepes & Calussa - Bayamo
About

FORBIDDEN

Halloween Costume Party

Halloween is just around the corner, and we're excited to announce our costume party event at Casa Florida! Mark your calendars for Friday, October 27th, and get ready to transform yourself into your spookiest alter ego Read more

Groove Society & Just Hospitality Present

Venue

Casa Florida Miami

437 SW 2nd St, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

