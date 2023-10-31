DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halloween PartIT

CAP10100
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJTorino
From €10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

iAnche quest’anno non poteva mancare la nostra nottata di HALLOWEEN a tema 🎃.

Dopo una seduta con tavola OUIJA 🕯 gli spiriti hanno deciso di risvegliare dal suo torpore fognario niente meno che Pennywise, IT, il pagliaccio assass*no, il mostro camaleon Read more

Presentato da Duende srl.

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.