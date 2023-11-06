Top track

Girl and Girl

Heartbreakers
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Honeymooner & So Young Magazine presents Brisbane garage-rock band, Girl and Girl! Heartbreakers, Southampton.

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by Honeymooner & So Young Magazine.

Lineup

Girl And Girl

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

