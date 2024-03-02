Top track

Master Peace - LOO SONG

Master Peace: Live + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from Master Peace. This unique event celebrates the release of his debut album 'How To Make A Master Peace' released on March 1st via PMR.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Master Peace

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

