NTS Presents: Cold, Jianbo + Madi Saskia

Laylow
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
About

We're throwing an intimate gig at Laylow with live performances from the 2022 Rabanne fund recipients: Cold, Jianbo + Madi Saskia. Additional DJ support from NTS family LC and Martha.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by NTS Radio & Rabanne

Lineup

2
Intentionally Cold, Jianbo, LC and 2 more

Venue

Laylow

10 Golborne Rd, London W10 5PE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

