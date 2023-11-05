DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New Cross Live Presents
Sue
People Look Like Dogs
https://linktr.ee/peoplelooklikedogs
Big Dummy
November 5th
New Cross Inn
Doors 6pm
£7
14+, U16 with an adult
14+ (under 16s to be accompan
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.