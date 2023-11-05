Top track

New Cross Inn
Sun, 5 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Cross Live Presents

Sue

https://linktr.ee/madmadsue

People Look Like Dogs

https://linktr.ee/peoplelooklikedogs

Big Dummy

https://linktr.ee/bigdummy

November 5th

New Cross Inn

Doors 6pm

£7

14+, U16 with an adult

14+ (under 16s to be accompan

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

SUE, People Look Like Dogs, Big Dummy

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

