Celebrate the October bank holiday with us featuring some of the most exciting acts in Dublin right now. Feel free to dress up if you want!
Line up:
Loraine Club
Stupid Son
Peer Pleasure
KLDD
Wine Mom
Emily Beattie
Fizzy Selects
This is an 18+ eve
