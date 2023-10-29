Top track

Loraine Club - Sleepless Nights

Trick or Treat

The Workman's Cellar
Sun, 29 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsDublin
€6.50

About

Celebrate the October bank holiday with us featuring some of the most exciting acts in Dublin right now. Feel free to dress up if you want!

Line up:

Loraine Club

Stupid Son

Peer Pleasure

KLDD

Wine Mom

Emily Beattie

Fizzy Selects

This is an 18+ eve

Presented by Sleepover Club.

Lineup

Peer Pleasure

Venue

The Workman's Cellar

The Workman's Club, 9-10 Wellington Quay, Dublin, D02, Ireland
Doors open8:00 pm

