Martino Vercesi - Bill Evans Tribute@Taste of Jazz

Cascina Merlata SpazioVivo Community Center
Wed, 25 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Il trio è formato da Martino Vercesi alla chitarra, Carlo Bavetta al contrabbasso e Matteo Frigerio alla batteria e propone composizioni originali di Bill Evans insieme agli standards di altri autori che lui prediligeva.

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
Lineup

Martino Vercesi Quartet

Cascina Merlata SpazioVivo Community Center

Via Pier Paolo Pasolini 3, 20151 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:30 pm

