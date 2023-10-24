DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sports Banger: Lifestyles of the Poor, Rich & Famous

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
£13.88
a night of conversation, anarchic performance, party, and piss-take to celebrate the publishing of *Sports Banger: Lifestyles of the Poor, Rich, and Famous* 

Sports Banger is a genre-defying, boundary-breaking fashion collective run by Jonny Banger, who i

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:30 pm
