SPANK - Satapana, Junior DeVega, Subeaux and Amen

The Flamingo House
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lucky 13 is what we’re all about babe. Spank gives it to you the hard way Friday, October 13th 8p.

$7 all night

FREE B4 10 if you dare to drag a theme:

CARNIVAL GOTH

WITHCHY SPOOKY

DARK DISCO HOE

CLASSIC FETISH

DJ’s

Subeaux @subeaux

Satapana @nons Read more

Presented by The Party SPANK & The Flamingo House

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

