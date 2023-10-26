DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MONTHLY SPECIAL EVENT CYBERPUNK-ELECTRO-INDUSTRIAL-GOTH-FETISH-FASHION-ART DANCE CLUB
DJs Dom.TerrorWrist, X, XX, Juicifer, and Madin spin top shelf industrial dance music with an infectious mix of
dark dark 80s, darkwave, goth and electro.
Fetish and o
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.