DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Antisocial Party

Los Globos
Thu, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MONTHLY SPECIAL EVENT CYBERPUNK-ELECTRO-INDUSTRIAL-GOTH-FETISH-FASHION-ART DANCE CLUB

DJs Dom.TerrorWrist, X, XX, Juicifer, and Madin spin top shelf industrial dance music with an infectious mix of

dark dark 80s, darkwave, goth and electro.

Fetish and o Read more

Presented by Dystopia, Inc., HELL, SUBMIT, PerVersion, The Vein, Rave Slave

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.